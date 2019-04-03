Tamar Braxton is ready to reveal her "fine" new man.

Days before Braxton Family Values kicks off a new season on WE tv, one of the reality show's biggest stars celebrated with her boyfriend at a premiere party.

In photographs obtained by E! News, Tamar walked the red carpet for the first time with her boyfriend David Adefeso.

She also made things Instagram official by sharing a photo with her leading man online. "Whew chile," Tamar wrote online to her 3.2 million followers.

So who is this special man making Tamar smile from ear to ear?