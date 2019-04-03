Kim Kardashian Dishes on Kanye West's Sunday Services

As Kanye West's Sunday Services grow more popular each week, Kim Kardashian is opening up about the "healing experience."
In recent months, stars like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been spotted joining the Kardashian-West family for the services in Calabasas, Calif. According to social media posts from attendees, including Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, the invite-only services include a gospel choir and are very music-driven. Kim has also posted several videos of daughters North West and Chicago West dancing at the Sunday event. And, just days ago, it was revealed that Kanye will be bringing his Sunday Service to Coachella on Easter.
"I'm really excited for Kanye to perform [at] Coachella. I've never been," Kim recently shared with Elle.com. "I'm so excited to be a part of it for the first time. And [the church], it's honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It's just music; there's no sermon. It's definitely something he believes in—Jesus—and there's a Christian vibe. But there's no preaching. It's just a very spiritual Christian experience."
When asked if all faiths can participate, Kim replied, "Absolutely! Kourtney's best friends comes all the time and they're Muslim. All my Jewish friends came on Sunday; they loved it. Everyone that comes understands it's just a really healing experience with an amazing choir, and amazing messages about love to start off your week."
And it seems as though plans are still underway for Kanye's Easter Sunday Service at Coachella.
"Everyone's asking, even my mom. She asked, 'How many people can I bring?' I was like, 'Mom, I don't know the set-up; I don't even know where it's going to be,'" Kim told the outlet. "I've never even been to Coachella—I have no idea. All I know, it's going to be 9 a.m. I'm sure half the people who come will be up from the night before. But I do hope everyone can experience it—everyone—because it's going to be really special and so cool."
Earlier this week, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe also opened up about Kanye's services while on Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying that the event is "super fun."
"It's really uplifting and you feel excellent," Khloe told host Jimmy Kimmel. "We have so many friends that maybe feel a little too judgmental when they go to church or something like that. When they come here they feel so free and safe, is what everybody says, and you have a great time. It's a beautiful way to start your week and you feel just love and happy."
Kim added that it's "just a musical experience that is pretty moving."