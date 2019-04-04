Big Hit Entertainment
If you haven't caught BTS mania yet, you just might after this post. Arguably one of the biggest boy bands in K-pop at the moment, the seven-member group also known as The Bangtan Boys have an impressive discography with three studio albums and a new one coming very soon.
With such a variety of songs to choose from their lexicon, you might get stumped if you want to hop on the BTS train, so we're giving you a good place to start by looking to the stars.
Find out which BTS song best describes your horoscope below:
Since it's Aries season, we kick off this list with the firey Aries. Signified by the flying ram, this sign faces life head-on without holding back. Courageous and passionate, Aries tend to be hot-headed at times. Hence, BTS' song called 'Fire' is the perfect match for this zodiac.
The song 'Fire' is all about living life to the fullest with no regrets and head held high. The start of the chorus goes, "Live however you want, it's your life anyway", epitomizing the #yolo attitude that people born under the Aries sign have. You only have one life so why not just do whatever you want, regardless of judgement from others.
With confrontational lyrics like, "It's ok to just live because we're still young. Who do you think you are to say otherwise?" We can't think of a better song to encapsulate the firey spirit of Aries than this one.
The earth sign, Taurus is symbolised by the wandering bull. Those born under this sign are often dependable, patient and practical in nature. Just like the bull however, they can prove to be rather stubborn and unwavering when it comes to their opinions and beliefs. This stubbornness can work to their advantage at times as these people rarely give up without a fight. Whether it's a relationship or their career, they are in for the long haul.
Will they call it quits? 'Not Today' says the BTS boys.
A song about underdogs fighting their way to the top and refusing to surrender, it reflects the Taurus mind set and strong commitment. With lyrics like "If you can't fly, then run. Today we will survive," it displays the relentless nature of Taurus. On top of that, lyrics like "Yeah we are EXTRA but still part of this world," shows us the more materialistic side of Taurus because they can't resist quality.
Known for their duality and quick wit, Gemini has a notorious reputation of being a flirt, even if they don't realize it. This air sign symbolized by the Twins is constantly communicating, exchanging ideas and moving a mile a minute. At times, people consider Gemini individuals to be two-faced due to their ability to adapt to social situations and present different sides of themselves to different people.
At the end of the day, these many facets make one person and these social butterflies just want to have fun.
Some people might want to sing BTS' 'Fake Love' to a Gemini due to being led on or misunderstanding their very social nature. "I'm so sick of this fake love, fake love, fake love" sung by the passionate Jimin could be something a Gemini had directed towards them before.
However, lines such as "For you, I could pretend like I was happy when I was sad. For you, I could pretend like I was strong when I was hurt," will resonate with Geminis who often find it difficult to reveal their true feelings, in order too keep conversations light and not alienate the people around them.
Emotional and highly imaginative, this water sign is represented by the brave crab. People born under this sign is guided by their hearts and are very sympathetic by nature. But don't think that Cancer is a pushover, the crab has claws for a reason. They can be tenacious when need be, especially when it comes to defending their loved ones.
With a tendency to be moody and rather pessimistic, 'I'm Fine' is probably something a Cancer has to say quite often to the people around them. The lyrics "I'm feeling just fine, fine, fine. I don't want to be sad anymore" is an inner monologue most Cancer individuals have had before, at some point.
A song about facing life's challenges bravely despite wanting to curl up in bed and sleeping through it all, it's perfect for Cancer.
The mighty lion that is Leo cannot resist being in the spotlight. In fact, the bask in it! Ostentatious, warm-hearted with a penchant for luxurious things, Leos always make a statement with their appearance. Even though they have a tendency to be self-centred and arrogant, they are actually soft-hearted and considerate towards the feelings of others (most of the time).
Leos are all about self-love and being the centre of attention. They look good and they know it. When it comes top idols, Leos are their own Idol. BTS' song with the same name is one that Leos will sing at the top of their lungs. "You can't stop me lovin' myself" might just be the perfect hook for the lion. The lyrics, "I'm so fine wherever I go, even if it takes a while sometimes. It's okay, I'm in love with my-my myself" at the bridge is literally every Leo as he/she gets ready to go out.
Be sure to have this song playing the next time all you Leos are primping for a night out!
Meticulous, organised and unafraid of hard work, this earth sign is symbolised by the goddess. No other sign can touch them when it comes to attention to detail and cleanliness. Virgos tackle every task with surgical precision and a cool, practical mindset, making them one of the most hardworking signs. They are their own biggest enemy when they work themselves too hard or get overly critical with themselves and others around them.
Perfectionists till the very end, the banger of a song 'DOPE' surprisingly matches their personality exactly. With lines like, "I worked all night, everyday while you were out clubbing" and "All the weak, loser, whiny idiots. They have nothing on me", it's a song about relentlessly honing your craft without a word of complaint and being the best version of yourself.
When Virgos do decide to let their hair down, this is definitely the song to blast!
Symbolised by the scales, Libra is the air sign that epitomises diplomacy and harmony. They often find themselves in the middle man position for almost every aspect of their lives, from work to friendship. Libras are super social, with a massive circle of friends and usually a packed social schedule. They love peaceful conversations and are extremely non-confrontational, despising violence in general.
But don't get a Libra mad because this sign is known to keep grudges. Trust us, they might not look it but they will remember!
Libras have a huge love for nature and the beauty that it provides around them. Hence, we suggest listening to 'Spring Day' the next time you Libras go out for a hike or walk. As a tranquil sign, Libras are romantics at heart. Poetic lyrics such as "Passing by the edge of the cold winter until the days of spring, until the days of flower blossoms" will tug at their heart strings.
Probably the most intense of all the zodiac signs, Scorpios tend to get a bad rep for their passionate nature. This water sign is aptly represented by the scorpion: Small but deadly when provoked. Scorpios are highly individualistic and could not care less about being in the limelight. They have a tendency to be quiet and reserved, only communicating what's absolutely necessary. This creates an air of mystery around them.
Scorpio is brave, resourceful and deeply passionate, often take things to the extreme. There is no middle-ground with this sign.
'Blood Sweat Tears' encapsulates the intensity of Scorpios. It's about an obsessive, all-consuming love that one simply cannot get over. With melodramatic lyrics like, "My blood, sweat and tears. My body, mind, and soul, I know well they're all yours", it reflects how when a Scorpio finally lets his/her guard down and falls in love, he/she falls hard.
Free-spirited with a penchant for travel and escape, Sagittarius is a fire sign represented by a bow and arrow. People born under this sign are known to have an unquenchable thirst for adventure. While they can be a tad idealistic and impatient, Sagittarius individuals are generally good-natured with a great sense of humour.
It's hard getting a Sagittarius to sit still, because just like the BTS song, they are constantly on the 'Go Go'. This fun and playful song is exactly like their personality. It talks about wanting to travel and go far away, although their financial situation may not allow it.
Lines like "I want to be cruisin' on the bay. I want to be cruisin' like Nemo. No money but I wanna go far away" will definitely make a Sagittarius go, "I feel you".
This earth sign symbolised by the Goat is not one you should mess with. Known to be one of the most driven signs, Capricorn individuals display extreme self-control and self-discipline. They have no tolerance for laziness and can be rather unforgiving when it comes to issues surrounding work. They will strive for perfection every time because they have high-standards and never want to be caught off-guard on anything.
A rather pessimistic sign, they tend to immediately expect the worst in any scenario and have back-up plans for their back-up plans. This makes them high-performing individuals. Even though they can be hard on themselves and others, in general, a Capricorn knows their worth and set their own bar (often higher than most people would).
'MIC Drop' is a song about success with a slightly condescending edge to it that screams Capricorn. "Did you see my bag? My bag's filled with trophies" and "Haters are already giving up. My success is already so golden. I'm so firin' firin' like a torchbearer" are lyrics that describe the Capricorn personality perfectly.
An air sign that is represented by the Water-bearer, Aquarius is the equally governed by emotion as they are logic and intellect. While they can be temperamental with their emotions, they posses great empathy and often have a humanitarian streak. Aquarius individuals have progressive and original ideas that sets them apart from other signs and are fiercely independent.
'DNA' makes for a great Aquarius love song as the lyrics are a perfect mix of poetry and emotion. The upbeat nature of the music video distracts you from the romanticism within the lyrics, just like how the independent and logical appearance of an Aquarius distracts from the intense emotions surging within them.
Lines like "Our meeting is like a mathematical formula. Commandments of religion, providence of the universe," sung in an upbeat tune capture the essence of an Aquarius.
When it comes to the water sign that is Pisces, it's all about emotions. Symbolised by two fishes, they live their lives in unassuming peace, with no intention of causing harm to anyone. Pisces is compassionate and gentle, usually with a strong artistic streak as they are so in tune with their feelings. More often than not, Pisces ends up getting hurt by the people around them.
With Pisces' sensitive nature, 'Run' expresses the times in which they have been hurt by a person they love. Lines such as "I'm chasing butterflies, so lost in dreams. I follow your traces" shows their idealistic approach to love and their tendency to daydream. Most Pisces individuals also tend to run away from difficult situations rather than face them head on.
This song will strike a chord in the soft hearts of Pisces.
