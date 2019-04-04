If you haven't caught BTS mania yet, you just might after this post. Arguably one of the biggest boy bands in K-pop at the moment, the seven-member group also known as The Bangtan Boys have an impressive discography with three studio albums and a new one coming very soon.

With such a variety of songs to choose from their lexicon, you might get stumped if you want to hop on the BTS train, so we're giving you a good place to start by looking to the stars.

Find out which BTS song best describes your horoscope below: