SS501's Kim Hyun Jun Questioned By Police After Sexual Assault Accusations

Kim Hyung-Jun, a member of popular K-pop boy band from the early 2000s, SS501 is in hot water.

The 31-year-old rapper and singer has been reportedly accused of sexual assault and is currently under police investigation. On 29 March of this year, South Korean news outlet, SBS reported that Kim is being sued for sexual assault.

The victim recounted that the incident in question allegedly occurred in May 2010. The victim and Kim know each other through her former workplace and have gone out for drinks in a few occasions. She stated that the reputed incident occurred in her home located in Ilsan, Goyang region.

She recounted that Kim was allegedly drunk at her place, when he made advances towards her.

""He said he would help me fall asleep. So I just lay down like that, but in an instant… He said it would be okay. He then grabbed my arm. I felt so humiliated. He had absolutely no respect for me as a human whatsoever," the victim stated. She apparently rejected his advances twice but Kim was insistent.

When the victim contacted Kim after the alleged incident, she said that he refused to apologize and told her, "Let's go back to how we were before."