SNSD's Hyo-Yeon Stars in a Summery New Fashion Campaign

Kim Hyo-yeon, of Girls' Generation fame, is tucking another fashion campaign under her chic belt.

The girl group member has been tapped to be the face of French fashion brand MAJE's latest Summer 2019 campaign. The collection, which draws on the idea of a tropical Paris, is made up of silky, lightweight materials for comfort, and an exclusive print featuring tropical motifs such as surfers and palm trees, juxtaposed against Parisian landmarks such as the Pantheon and Paris' Ferris wheel.

Kim takes the easy, breezy pieces of the brand's Summer 2019 collection to the street — breathing a fresh energy into the campaign. In one shot, she pairs a print dress with sneakers for an easygoing vibe, while in the other, she channels pure Parisian sophistication in a graphic black and white outfit.