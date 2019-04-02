SNSD's Hyo-Yeon Stars in a Summery New Fashion Campaign

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 2 Apr. 2019 8:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kim Hyo-yeon, of Girls' Generation fame, is tucking another fashion campaign under her chic belt.

The girl group member has been tapped to be the face of French fashion brand MAJE's latest Summer 2019 campaign. The collection, which draws on the idea of a tropical Paris, is made up of silky, lightweight materials for comfort, and an exclusive print featuring tropical motifs such as surfers and palm trees, juxtaposed against Parisian landmarks such as the Pantheon and Paris' Ferris wheel.

Kim takes the easy, breezy pieces of the brand's Summer 2019 collection to the street — breathing a fresh energy into the campaign. In one shot, she pairs a print dress with sneakers for an easygoing vibe, while in the other, she channels pure Parisian sophistication in a graphic black and white outfit.

Kim Hyo-yeon, MAJE Summer 2019

Courtesy of MAJE

Kim Hyo-yeon, MAJE Summer 2019

Courtesy of MAJE

Congratulations to Hyo-yeon for her new campaign!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , Fashion , Korean singers , K-pop

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Dr. Martens Are Back

PSA: Dr. Martens Are Back!

E-Comm: April Horoscopes

What's Your April Shopping Horoscope? Fenty Lip Gloss, Python Booties & More

Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul - thumbnail

Inside Pharrell's Seriously Cool Chanel Party in Seoul

Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul - thumbnail

All the Korean Celebs at the Chanel Pharrell Party in Seoul

Celine Dion Birthday, Best Looks

Our Hearts Will Go on and on Forever for Céline Dion and Her Impeccable Style

E-Comm: Top 10 Sunglasses on Major Sale Right Now

Top 10 Sunglasses on Major Sale Right Now

E-Comm: Taylor Hill, Coachella

How to Pack for Coachella Like a Victoria's Secret Angel

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.