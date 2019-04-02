In an unexpected turn of events, popular South Korean singer, Roy Kim is now embroiled in the hidden camera scandal that has been sweeping the nation.

The 25-year-old singer is currently under police investigation as it was discovered that he was allegedly part of Jung Joon-Young's infamous Kakao Talk group chat, where illicit videos and photos were being spread. This was the group chat that included Choi Jong-Hoon and Seungri as one of the members.

Last month, when news reports of the chat group scandal first surfaced, there was a person addressed as "Singer Kim" by South Korean media outlets, who was present in the group chat.

Today, it has been revealed that the singer in question is allegedly Roy Kim.