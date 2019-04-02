They say all good things must come to an end, but that's only going to be the case for Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams' on-screen personas.

Turner and Williams play sisters Arya Stark and Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, which is airing its eighth and final season on HBO beginning on April 14 and it turns out they've been best friends since the get-go. The pals discussed their friendship in a cover story for Rolling Stone and explained that they were "pretty much best friends" from the moment they did their chemistry read in 2009.

"I thought Sophie was the coolest thing I'd ever seen. I get why they do chemistry reads, because when it's right, it's so right," Maisie told the magazine. "Like, we're best friends. And they could see that all those years ago, and it must have been real magic watching these two girls have the best time together."

Their friendship will not only be immortalized on television screens and Instagram posts, but on their skin, too. The Stark sisters got matching tattoos in 2016 that say "07.08.09." August 7, 2009 marks the day they heard from Game of Thrones that they each got the part. The future Mrs. Joe Jonascalled the date "really significant."