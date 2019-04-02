BLACKPINK Teases "Kill This Love" MV With New Videos

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 2 Apr. 2019 7:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BLACKPINK, KILL THIS LOVE

YouTube

This just in: BLACKPINK has dropped the official teaser for their upcoming "Kill This Love" music video and it is a visual feast!

Keeping in line with their tough yet feminine personas, the "Kill This Love" teaser shows us just what to expect from the quartet — incredible accessories, fearless fashion (by way of Tomb Raider's Lara Stone and Sucker Punch vibes), and mind-blowing dance moves — not to mention the high energy music in the video.

The 22 second clip opens with a shot of brass musical instruments braying a vaguely military-esque opener before introducing Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo walking down a gritty, graffiti-ed alleyway in full formation. Following that, a visual of the girls' silhouettes saluting is seen before close-up intercuts of the girls in some seriously blinged out accessories (sunglasses, chokers, crowns, gloves — you name it, they got it). The teaser ends with what we are assuming to be the chorus of the MV, "Let's kill this love!" and the girls in their full Lara Stone-inspired getups in an ancient ruin being blown up.

With such an explosive teaser, one only wonders what the South Korean pop phenomenon has in store for their full music video.

BLACKPINK recently announced their comeback this April with a mini album titled, Kill This Love. This will be their fourth mini album since their debut in 2016. They are currently in the middle of their world tour, and will be performing at Coachella later this month. 

See the girls of BLACKPINK in their individual "Kill This Love" trailers here:

Read

All Of Lisa From BLACKPINK's Most Stylish Moments

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Blackpink , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop

Trending Stories

Latest News
Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner

Let Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams' Friendship Get You Prepared for Game of Thrones' Final Season

Married at First Sight, Luke Cuccurullo, Kate Sisk

Married at First Sight's Decision Day Reveals Two Shocking Breakups

This Is Us

This Is Us Finale Reveals the Devastating Truth About the Future

Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter

See the $40,000 Watch Kevin Hunter Gifted Wendy Williams Amid Cheating Rumors

Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle

Lauren London Breaks Her Silence on Nipsey Hussle's Death

Amanda Stanton, Instagram

Amanda Stanton Feels "Violated" As She Reveals Man Sent Around Topless Photos of Her

Mike The Situation Sorrentino, Nicole Snooki Polizzi

Snooki Says Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Is "Having the Time of His Life" in Prison

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.