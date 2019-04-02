BLACKPINK Teases "Kill This Love" MV With New Videos

YouTube
by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 2 Apr. 2019 7:26 PM
This just in: BLACKPINK has dropped the official teaser for their upcoming "Kill This Love" music video and it is a visual feast!
Keeping in line with their tough yet feminine personas, the "Kill This Love" teaser shows us just what to expect from the quartet — incredible accessories, fearless fashion (by way of Tomb Raider's Lara Stone and Sucker Punch vibes), and mind-blowing dance moves — not to mention the high energy music in the video.
The 22 second clip opens with a shot of brass musical instruments braying a vaguely military-esque opener before introducing Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo walking down a gritty, graffiti-ed alleyway in full formation. Following that, a visual of the girls' silhouettes saluting is seen before close-up intercuts of the girls in some seriously blinged out accessories (sunglasses, chokers, crowns, gloves — you name it, they got it). The teaser ends with what we are assuming to be the chorus of the MV, "Let's kill this love!" and the girls in their full Lara Stone-inspired getups in an ancient ruin being blown up.
With such an explosive teaser, one only wonders what the South Korean pop phenomenon has in store for their full music video.
BLACKPINK recently announced their comeback this April with a mini album titled, Kill This Love. This will be their fourth mini album since their debut in 2016. They are currently in the middle of their world tour, and will be performing at Coachella later this month.
See the girls of BLACKPINK in their individual "Kill This Love" trailers here:
