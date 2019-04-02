Bernard Smalls for The Hunter Foundation
Wendy Williams is about to add another (massive) piece of jewelry to her collection!
The 54-year-old star's husband, Kevin Hunter, gifted his wife of almost 22 years with a watch that "cost $40,000." Despite rumors Williams' husband is allegedly cheating on her, Hunter tells E! News they're "doing fine."
"Wendy and the family are doing fine," he expresses. "We are focused on her health and sobriety, and that is it."
As for the details on the eye-catching watch the TV producer bought for his wife? It's a customized jewelry piece that's adorned with diamonds, and it features a rectangular watch face with thick links. If anything, it totally screams Wendy.
"Kevin came in on Thursday and got Wendy a customized diamond encrusted Frank Muller watch," a source familiar with the transaction at Flawless Jewelry exclusively tells E! News. "The job cost $40,000. This is a customized piece."
"Kevin comes in and sees Eddie from Flawless for pretty much all of his jewelry needs," the insider reveals.
"Kevin is a regular at the jewelry store," according to our insider, who says "he's been a customer there for years and years."
The source adds, "I don't know if he picked up anything else while he was at the shop."
The TV host's husband reportedly purchased the flashy accessory on Thursday, March 28. For those following the famous couple's tumultuous relationship as of late, you'll know this is the same week news broke that Hunter's alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, reportedly welcomed a child. However, neither Hunter or Hudson have commented on the alleged affair or newborn.
As mentioned above, Williams' long-time manager and partner says they're "doing fine," and this jewelry piece could be a symbol for a new beginning in their relationship.
Last month, the 54-year-old star opened up about her marriage and addressed the cheating rumors.
She told her viewers on The Wendy Williams Show that "Anybody who's been married for 5 minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy. Don't ask me about mine until you see this [ring] gone and it ain't going anywhere—not in this lifetime."
For Kevin, he says he's focused on The Hunter Foundation, which was founded by him and his wife.
"The Hunter foundation established with the number 1 888-5HUNTER. The 24 hour addiction help hotline has placed over 200 people in treatment facilities in the last two weeks since it began," the TV producer shares. "We are turning the tables on this thing called addiction and turning Wendy's bout into a positive."