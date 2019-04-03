Festival season is upon us, and if we know one thing, it's that a fresh wardrobe restock is in order.

That's because each year trends come and go, and the last thing you want is to be caught dead wearing last year's hot look. So, if you're going to Coachella 2019 next weekend, you're in luck. If you're anything like us, you've waited until the last minute to nail down your 'fits, but don't stress. You've got time. Don't know where to start? These eight trendy AF online destinations will not lead you astray.

Go on, girl, get to clicking. What are you waiting for?