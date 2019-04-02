by Lena Grossman | Tue., 2 Apr. 2019 5:00 PM
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are known for keeping it real and not sugarcoating anything when it comes to their marriage, family and careers.
Bell chatted with E! News at a partnership luncheon with Lindt Chocolate and the Alliance of Moms, an organization that she calls "very near and dear to my heart," and opened up about her Easter traditions, her sweet tooth, her "hall pass" and more.
While the parents of Lincoln Shepard, 6, and Delta Shepard, 4, are known for sharing each other's idiosyncrasies and annoyances, there's one subject in particular that the two of them will never see eye-to-eye on. "100% Color," the Frozen star told E! News' Erin Lim. "If you go visit him on set and ask him this same question, I guarantee you he will say the exact same thing."
"We don't see the same colors," Bell explained. That may be because he is "for sure" color blind.
She elaborated, "We have never agreed on two things: teal or gunmetal grey."
Bell said that the color discrepancy "does not affect our marriage, though in the moment it seems like you very much need your partner to see the same color as you."
"Once I realized, 'Oh, he's colorblind,' I was able to let it go," she added. Bell just can't hold it back anymore and maybe the color never bothered Shepard anyway.
The Good Place star also talked about how she and Shepard organize their busy lives and schedules and make sure to prioritize self-care.
"We try to have the best communication possible," Bell explained. "To me, balance is a four-letter word, it's just such a swear in our house. You're never gonna feel it. You're never gonna feel balanced or right."
Bell shared that the family has a special calendar where "everyone adds their priorities whether that's 'I'm going to be home late this night so you gotta know that everything is on you or call a sitter' or 'I need some self-care this Saturday.'"
Once they see what's on the calendar, they "try to compromise" from there.
Taking care of oneself is very vital in their household. Shepard has been known to post selfies or Instagram Story videos of himself wearing face masks or eye patches, and Bell revealed that she makes him do it.
"He doesn't instinctively put effort into [self-care], but he's always in my medicine cabinet trying my serums," she divulged.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images
With springtime finally here and Easter right around the corner, the 38-year-old shared some secrets about her sweet tooth as well as their own family traditions for the big holiday.
The Veronica Mars star admitted that she has "a huge sweet tooth" even though she avoids sugar most of the time. There's one main caveat, though, if she were to indulge in a treat. "I do it very few and far between, but when I do it, it's gotta be worth it," she said.
Bell added, "There's no one main road map but my goal is to make it worth it. I just don't want a bunch of sugar or chocolate if it's just average."
She then quoted the oft-repeated Oscar Wilde line, "Everything in moderation, including moderation."
The parents of two have some fun Easter traditions as well. They do an egg hunt with their daughters and "15 of their little friends" and they "hide little recyclable plastic eggs and we put quarters in them and chocolate."
Bell and Lim played a quick game called "Ring My Bell" where the star had to ring the bell every time she did something that was mentioned. Some of these included taking something from the green room of a talk show, farting on set and wearing Spanx on the red carpet. She revealed she has never peeked at Shepard's messages on his phone or "used celeb status to get out of a ticket."
She also divulged that she has "a hundred" of hall passes, but the main one would be Dateline's Keith Morrison. Their friendship is already one for the books.
