Meghan Markleand Prince Harry are using only the purest of products to ensure the safe arrival of their baby.

In an unconventional twist, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seeking the guidance of an apothecary that specializes in "naturopathy, homeopathy, herbology and phyto-actives." The soon-to-be parents were recently spotted leaving the trendy Ilapothecary on Kensington's Church Street, weeks before their first child is due to be born.

According to the photographers, the former actress and her prince spent over two hours at the wellness clinic, where pillows and mattresses could be seen behind a set of curtains. It is likely that the pair underwent some type of treatment or therapy pertaining to health and wellness considering the shop boasts a wide array of "happiness treatments" and "energy healing."

If they did take part in a happiness treatment, then it is clearly working. Duchess Meghan could not keep a smile off her face as she and Harry exited the shop hand-in-hand.