Princess Charlotte is loving her role as a big sister and she's about to become a big cousin!
Last April, Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed third child together, Prince Louis. Lottie, as her parents reportedly call her, and her two brothers have been inseparable since.
Furthermore, the birth of the couple's third child came almost exactly three years after the royals welcomed Charlotte in May 2015. Basically, it's been a party of five for the famous family.
Now, the 3-year-old cutie is going to be an older cousin to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ready to welcome their first child together in the next month or so, which means Princess Charlotte might share a birthday month with her uncle's newborn.
To celebrate the toddler's upcoming role as a big cousin to the former Suits actress and her husband's baby, let's take a trip down memory lane and look back at Charlotte's baby album!
From adorable moments with her royal parents to candid snaps of of little Lottie, the toddler is just too cute for words. Keep scrolling through our gallery below if you're having some serious royal baby fever!
Mellow in Yellow
A day ahead of her second birthday, this portrait is released. Taken by mom, Kate Middleton, at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.
Pep in Her Step
She's ready for her close up! The toddler enjoys a candy cane on Christmas Day as she walks with her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.
All Smiles
Lottie shows off her million-dollar smile. She's seen holding hands with her momma as they depart Victoria, Canada.
Royal Blues
Charlotte has her eyes set on something as she attends a kids' party for military families during the Royal Tour of Canada.
Crowd Pleaser
Looking adorable in pink, the royal toddler holds onto her mom during the Trooping the Colour. At the time, the event marked Queen Elizabeth II's official 90th birthday.
Perfectly Pink
The princess poses for a quick snap, which is taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. Even sweeter? It's released a day before her first birthday.
What a Big Girl!
The princess is all grown up!
All Grown Up
Look, Mum, I can stand up!
Pretty in Blue
What a cutie! The little munchkin is caught off guard as she tries to get into the perfect position on her mini-sized chair.
Snow Bunny
Little Charlotte looks absolutely precious, smiling from ear-to-ear as she poses in the snow with her dad, Prince William.
Let It Snow, Let It Snow
Decked out in pink, the little snow angel smiles as snowflakes fall around her.
First Time Skier
The princess joins her adorable family-of-four for the very first time in the snow!
Merry Christmas
The royals pose in October for a holiday card. Kensington Palace says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "are hugely appreciative of all the warm messages they have received about their family this year and are very much looking forward to their first Christmas as a family of four."
Cutie Pie
The 6-month-old princess looks super cute in this sweet snap taken by her mother.
Puppy Love
A girl's best friend! The princess plays with her cute stuffed animal.
Guest of Honor
The baby is wrapped around her mother's arms at her royal christening.
Royal Christening
The Princess of Cuteness is seen at her royal christening.
Mommy & She
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is somehow more radiant than ever after giving birth to her daughter, and second child with Prince William.
Proud Parents
Kate Middleton and Prince William introduce their new daughter to the world on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital in London, almost two years since they did the same with son Prince George.
Meet the Princess
This face! Kate and Will's new daughter is fourth in line to the throne and already queen of Cutie Town.
The Princess and the Packham
Someone's on speed dial! Kate opts once again for a Jenny Packham dress to celebrate this major milestone.
She's Cute, Isn't She?
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share a "private" moment as the world watches.
Hi-Bye, Everyone!
The crowd that's been camped outside of St. Mary's for days are rewarded with the royal waves.
Homeward Bound
Dad grabs the carrier and mom's hand as they take their daughter home to Kensington Palace.
Baby Love
We can't with this one. All we know is, we need Kate's cheerful Jenny Packham dress (or one like it, because the duchess' is, of course, bespoke) and a new white blanket, ASAP.
Picture Perfect
No. 2, shmumber 2. This moment is just as exciting as the first time around, as far as we're concerned.
We can't wait to see the 3-year-old royal take pics with her cousin, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby.