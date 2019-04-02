Princess Charlotte is loving her role as a big sister and she's about to become a big cousin!

Last April, Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed third child together, Prince Louis. Lottie, as her parents reportedly call her, and her two brothers have been inseparable since.

Furthermore, the birth of the couple's third child came almost exactly three years after the royals welcomed Charlotte in May 2015. Basically, it's been a party of five for the famous family.

Now, the 3-year-old cutie is going to be an older cousin to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ready to welcome their first child together in the next month or so, which means Princess Charlotte might share a birthday month with her uncle's newborn.

To celebrate the toddler's upcoming role as a big cousin to the former Suits actress and her husband's baby, let's take a trip down memory lane and look back at Charlotte's baby album!