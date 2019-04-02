If You Have Royal Baby Fever, Take a Look Back at Princess Charlotte's Baby Album

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen & Alyssa Morin | Tue., 2 Apr. 2019 1:00 PM

Princes Charlotte

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Charlotte is loving her role as a big sister and she's about to become a big cousin!

Last April, Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed third child together, Prince Louis. Lottie, as her parents reportedly call her, and her two brothers have been inseparable since.

Furthermore, the birth of the couple's third child came almost exactly three years after the royals welcomed Charlotte in May 2015. Basically, it's been a party of five for the famous family.

Now, the 3-year-old cutie is going to be an older cousin to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ready to welcome their first child together in the next month or so, which means Princess Charlotte might share a birthday month with her uncle's newborn.

To celebrate the toddler's upcoming role as a big cousin to the former Suits actress and her husband's baby, let's take a trip down memory lane and look back at Charlotte's baby album!

Photos

Princess Charlotte's Baby Album

From adorable moments with her royal parents to candid snaps of of little Lottie, the toddler is just too cute for words. Keep scrolling through our gallery below if you're having some serious royal baby fever!

Princess Charlotte

Courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge

Mellow in Yellow

A day ahead of her second birthday, this portrait is released. Taken by mom, Kate Middleton, at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Princes Charlotte

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pep in Her Step

She's ready for her close up! The toddler enjoys a candy cane on Christmas Day as she walks with her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Princes Charlotte

Samir Hussein/WireImage

All Smiles

Lottie shows off her million-dollar smile. She's seen holding hands with her momma as they depart Victoria, Canada.

Princes Charlotte

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Royal Blues

Charlotte has her eyes set on something as she attends a kids' party for military families during the Royal Tour of Canada.

Princes Charlotte

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Crowd Pleaser

Looking adorable in pink, the royal toddler holds onto her mom during the Trooping the Colour. At the time, the event marked Queen Elizabeth II's official 90th birthday.

Princess Charlotte, Official Photo

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

Perfectly Pink

The princess poses for a quick snap, which is taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. Even sweeter? It's released a day before her first birthday.

Princess Charlotte, Official Photo

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

What a Big Girl!

The princess is all grown up!

Princess Charlotte, Official Photo

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

All Grown Up

Look, Mum, I can stand up!

Princess Charlotte, Official Photo

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

Pretty in Blue

What a cutie! The little munchkin is caught off guard as she tries to get into the perfect position on her mini-sized chair.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

Snow Bunny

Little Charlotte looks absolutely precious, smiling from ear-to-ear as she poses in the snow with her dad, Prince William.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

Let It Snow, Let It Snow

Decked out in pink, the little snow angel smiles as snowflakes fall around her.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

First Time Skier

The princess joins her adorable family-of-four for the very first time in the snow!

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Christmas Card, 2015

Chris Jelf /Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Merry Christmas

The royals pose in October for a holiday card. Kensington Palace says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "are hugely appreciative of all the warm messages they have received about their family this year and are very much looking forward to their first Christmas as a family of four."

Princess Charlotte

Press Association via AP Images/HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

Cutie Pie

The 6-month-old princess looks super cute in this sweet snap taken by her mother.

Princess Charlotte

Press Association via AP Images/HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

Puppy Love

A girl's best friend! The princess plays with her cute stuffed animal.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Christening

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Guest of Honor

The baby is wrapped around her mother's arms at her royal christening.

Princess Charlotte, Christening

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Royal Christening

The Princess of Cuteness is seen at her royal christening.

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Baby

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Mommy & She

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is somehow more radiant than ever after giving birth to her daughter, and second child with Prince William.

 

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Baby, Prince William

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Proud Parents

Kate Middleton and Prince William introduce their new daughter to the world on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital in London, almost two years since they did the same with son Prince George.

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Baby, Prince William

John Stillwell/PA Wire

Meet the Princess

This face! Kate and Will's new daughter is fourth in line to the throne and already queen of Cutie Town.

 

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince William

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Princess and the Packham

Someone's on speed dial! Kate opts once again for a Jenny Packham dress to celebrate this major milestone.

 

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince William

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

She's Cute, Isn't She?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share a "private" moment as the world watches.

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Baby, Prince William

AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Hi-Bye, Everyone!

The crowd that's been camped outside of St. Mary's for days are rewarded with the royal waves.

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Baby, Prince William

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Homeward Bound

Dad grabs the carrier and mom's hand as they take their daughter home to Kensington Palace.

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Baby, Prince William

AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Baby Love

We can't with this one. All we know is, we need Kate's cheerful Jenny Packham dress (or one like it, because the duchess' is, of course, bespoke) and a new white blanket, ASAP.

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Baby, Prince William

AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Picture Perfect

No. 2, shmumber 2. This moment is just as exciting as the first time around, as far as we're concerned.

We can't wait to see the 3-year-old royal take pics with her cousin, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby.

