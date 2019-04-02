What Celine Dion Has Learned About Love, Loss and Life

Philippe Blet/REX/Shutterstock
"Life is open. What do you want to be?" For Celine Dion, the answer is limitless.
The star, who recently celebrated her 51st birthday, is in the midst of a major year—she's been announced as a global spokesperson for L'Oréal Paris and will complete her most recent Las Vegas residency in June. However, the star is no stranger to significant life changes. The mother of three lost her lifetime partner, manager and husband René Angélil to cancer in 2016. However, don't expect any sulking from her. Instead, Dion has her heart set on living all the days she has ahead to the fullest.
"I feel so powerful and in charge and grounded and happy," she told Good Morning America's Deborah Roberts in an interview aired Tuesday. "I think from René giving me so much strength and power and positivity and being in charge even more because now, I will never be a dad, but it's like I'm in a double job as a parent, so I'm a 'parents.'"
As the single parent of 18-year-old René-Charles and 8-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, the superstar happily has her hands full. "The kids are growing and I see them and I look at them and I'm like well, we've done a great job and I'm so proud," she told Roberts.
With life moving full steam ahead, she practices what she would preach to others who have faced great loss.
"You cannot stop living and go forward," the songstress said. "Today's the first day of the beginning of my life because I know that I don't have to worry."
In this next chapter of her life, Dion is wearing her age proudly. "I feel stronger, more beautiful, more grounded," she said. "There's this power and this strength that comes with that maturity."
And when it comes to questions about her weight, the star chalks her appearance up to a new interest. "It's true that I'm a little thinner. Everything's fine. Nothing's wrong. I have discovered a new passion: dancing."
If you're wondering if she will date again, that's not Dion's source of love. "I am in love. Love is not necessarily to marry again. When I see a rainbow, when I see a sunset, a beautiful dance number, I laugh, I cry. I'm in love," she told Roberts. "I go on stage every night because I love what I do, so I'm very much in love."