BREAKING!

Lauren Conrad Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., 2 Apr. 2019 9:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lauren Conrad, William Tell

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

There's another baby on board for Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum announced the exciting news on social media, telling fans, "It's been hard to keep this one to myself!" Along with a snap of herself cradling her budding baby bump, the 33-year-old former reality star added, "Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year." 

While Conrad did not note the baby's sex, the youngster marks the second little one for the fashionista and her husband of four years, William Tell

The couple welcomed their sonLiam James Tell, in July 2017. 

Photos

Lauren Conrad's Cutest Photos of Son Liam James Tell

Back in August 2017 after giving birth to Liam, Conrad hinted at expanding the family again in the future. 

 

Lauren Conrad, Liam Conrad, Disneyland

Instagram

"I was looking at him the other day, and I was like, 'I understand now why people keep having babies!'" she told People. "We'll probably have two. I think it's best not to be outnumbered."

Well, it sounds like Conrad is getting her wish! Congratulations to the future family of four. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lauren Conrad , Babies , Pregnancies , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Faces More Backlash After Using Diddy's Kim Porter Tribute to Promote Clothing Line

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy First Look: Amelia's Sisters Are Clearly Driving Her Mad in New Pics

Prince Harry, Daphne Dunne

Prince Harry's Biggest Fan Daphne Dunne Dead at 99: Look Back at Their Sweet Friendship

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, WE Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Got Their Own Instagram Account

Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni

We're Celebrating Christopher Meloni's Birthday the Only Way We Know How...With Photos of Him and Mariska Hargitay!

Brad Goreski, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium 407

See Tyler Henry & Brad Goreski Bond Over Shared Bullying Experiences on Hollywood Medium

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari 206

"Jay and I Have Problems!" Kristin Cavallari Gets Candid About Her Marriage "Issues" on Very Cavallari

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.