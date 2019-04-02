Lifetime's Meghan Markle Gets Sassy in Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal Sneak Peek

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., 2 Apr. 2019 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

You've seen the photos, now see Lifetime's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in action.

Above, get your first look at Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the sequel to last year's Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. Starring Meghan Markle doppelgänger Tiffany Smith as the Duchess of Sussex and Charlie Field as Prince Harry, the movie follows the newlyweds during their first year of marriage.

"I just feel like I'm pretending to be this beautiful swan," Smith's Meghan Markle says in the trailer above. And then some shade is thrown her way, and she responds, putting the woman in her place, "I'm still waiting on that curtsey."

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks From Her Royal Tour

"Beyond blending their families and cultures, Harry and Meghan's core values are put to the test as they try to find the balance between honoring Royal tradition and staying true to their beliefs," Lifetime said in a press release.

The cast of the flick also includes Jordan Whalen as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II, Timothy Temple as Prince Philip, Charles Shaughnessy as Prince Charles, Deborah Ramsay as Camilla Bowles, Natalie Moon as Layla, James Dreyfus as Leonard and Bonnie Soper as Diana.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal is executive produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss, directed by Menhai Huda and written by Scarlett Lacey.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal premieres on Memorial Day, May 27, 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Royals , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Lifetime

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Hills: New Beginnings

The Hills: New Beginnings Premiere Date Revealed With Sneak Peek

Tamar Braxton, Braxton Family Values

Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Divorce and Her New "Snack" in Tasty Braxton Family Values Clip

"Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal" Sneak Peek

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy First Look: Amelia's Sisters Are Clearly Driving Her Mad in New Pics

Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni

We're Celebrating Christopher Meloni's Birthday the Only Way We Know How...With Photos of Him and Mariska Hargitay!

Game of Thrones

New Game of Thrones Trailers Reveal Major Reunions and Battles

Maisie Williams, The Tonight Show

Maisie Williams "Reveals" Huge Game of Thrones Spoiler on The Tonight Show

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.