BTS Played a Prank on Their Fans This April Fools' Day

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 2 Apr. 2019 1:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BTS, Map of the Soul: Persona

Big Hit Entertainment

Mega K-pop boy band, BTS got cheeky this April Fools' Day by playing a little prank on Twitter. 

On 1 April, fans found something slightly strange on BTS' official Twitter page. The band had changed their profile picture to a rather strange photo of Jin holding a giant tiger prawn like a telephone. 

They proceeded to change their profile name to a blonde boy emoji and a prawn emoji, after which they sent out the tweet, "Hello?" as if Jin was actually answering a call from the "prawn phone"

Read

First Look: BTS Releases Map of the Soul: Persona Concept Photos

BTS, Bangtan Boys

Twitter

Later on in the day, both the profile name and image was changed yet again to "SOPE" and a photo of J-Hope and Suga respectively. This time they went further to change the text on their profile to read, "Contact via DM for event inquiries! We can go anywhere within the country. Get it!"

After changing their profiles, the duo tweeted, "The number one of Korea!!!! Singers SOPE."

Read

Here's Your First Look at The BTS Mattel Dolls

BTS, Bangtan Boys

Twitter

Many of their fans ended up shipping J-Hope and Suga and using the #SOPE hashtag so much that it was trending worldwide on Twitter. Fans loved seeing the candid side of the boys and enjoyed their sense of humour. The fan interaction was much appreciated as A.R.M.Y (their fandom) patiently wait for the band's comeback later this month.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , BTS , Korean Celebrities , K-pop , Korean singers , Celebrities

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ellen's Game of Games, Ellen DeGeneres

2019 Webby Awards Nominations: The Complete List

Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Gets Candid About Rebuilding Her Reputation

This Is Us

This Is Us Season 3 Finale: What to Know About the "Her" Flash Forwards

E-Comm: Dr. Martens Are Back

PSA: Dr. Martens Are Back!

ER, Noah Wyle

How a Real-Life Tragedy and a Returning Star Helped ER Sign Off: Secrets About the Full-Circle Series Finale You Probably Forgot

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kim Kardashian Reveals on Jimmy Kimmel Live How She Chooses Baby Names

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Esquire Singapore April 2019

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Gets Emotional About the Last Season of Game of Thrones

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.