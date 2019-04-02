BTS Played a Prank on Their Fans This April Fools' Day

Mega K-pop boy band, BTS got cheeky this April Fools' Day by playing a little prank on Twitter.

On 1 April, fans found something slightly strange on BTS' official Twitter page. The band had changed their profile picture to a rather strange photo of Jin holding a giant tiger prawn like a telephone.

They proceeded to change their profile name to a blonde boy emoji and a prawn emoji, after which they sent out the tweet, "Hello?" as if Jin was actually answering a call from the "prawn phone"