5 Reasons Why K-Pop Fans Should Watch Produce X 101 Now

The premise of the show is simple: 101 trainees from various talent agencies vie for the attention of the audience (referred to as "nation's producers"), who'll then vote for their favourite trainees with the hopes of seeing them make it to the final group line-up. Sounds straightforward enough, but what's a reality program without the drama? There are the tough group challenges for the trainees to get through and prove their worth, as well as dreaded elimination rounds where trainees who don't get enough votes and make the cut bid farewell to the show. It's a cut-throat competition, so expect plenty of twists, turns and tears.

Titled Produce X 101, the fourth and latest installation of the series looks set to deliver all the hype. And already, anticipation for the show is at an all-time high. Here's everything you need to know to get up-to-date with the program before it hits the airwaves on 3 May 2019.