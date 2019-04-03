5 Reasons Why K-Pop Fans Should Watch Produce X 101 Now

Youtube
In the world of K-pop, there is strength in numbers. Just take a look at some of the industry's earlier acts such as Girls' Generation and Super Junior, whose original line-up of nine and 13 members respectively set the formula for successful mega-sized groups.
But when it comes to numbers, you can't get any bigger than Produce 101, the wildly popular survival reality TV program produced by South Korean channel, Mnet. First launched in 2016, the show has birthed hugely successful K-pop groups such as I.O.I, Wanna One and IZ*One. It has even spawned similar shows such as Idol Producer, which is shown on iQiYi, China's Netflix-equivalent.
The premise of the show is simple: 101 trainees from various talent agencies vie for the attention of the audience (referred to as "nation's producers"), who'll then vote for their favourite trainees with the hopes of seeing them make it to the final group line-up. Sounds straightforward enough, but what's a reality program without the drama? There are the tough group challenges for the trainees to get through and prove their worth, as well as dreaded elimination rounds where trainees who don't get enough votes and make the cut bid farewell to the show. It's a cut-throat competition, so expect plenty of twists, turns and tears.
Titled Produce X 101, the fourth and latest installation of the series looks set to deliver all the hype. And already, anticipation for the show is at an all-time high. Here's everything you need to know to get up-to-date with the program before it hits the airwaves on 3 May 2019.
Last season's Produce 48 was organised in conjunction with the masterminds behind J-pop sensation AKB48, and that resulted in the debut of the 12-member all-girls outfit, IZ*One. While still successful, Produce 48 failed to ignite the same fervour that made the second edition of Produce 101 and boyband Wanna One such massive hits. It goes without saying that Mnet is hoping to replicate the success with Produce X 101.
Surprised yet? The acclaimed actor seems like an unlikely choice as host for the series (his predecessors include Jang Geun-Suk, Boa and Lee Seung-Gi), but we're sure Lee's experience in showbiz will prove invaluable as he takes on the role of mentor to the 101 male trainees. Joining him are vocal trainers Lee Seok-Hoon from SG Wannabe and Shin Yu Mi, rap trainer Cheetah, as well as dance trainers Kwon Jae-Seung and Choi Young-Joon.
If there's something fans of the series look forward to the most, it is the grand reveal of the title song. A guaranteed ear-worm, the song is usually accompanied by a flashy video of extravagant moving sets, pulsating lasers and fancy fireworks. Pronounced "ji ma", X1-MA continues the same vein of incorporating memorable dance moves and the catchy refrain, "pick me", in its melody.
The centre is the most coveted spot in the performance video, and whoever takes it isn't only given more screen time, but is almost ensured a place in the final line-up. Cases in point: I.O.I's Choi Yoo-Jung, Wanna One's Lee Dae-Hwi and IZ*One's Sakura Miyawaki, who all stood in the top spot during their respective seasons. For Produce X 101, the honours went to Son Dong-Pyo, a 17-year-old trainee from DSP Media.
When Produce 101 first began and I.O.I was formed, members of the group were contractually required to promote as a group for a year. Wanna One, easily the most successful boyband to have emerged from the series, stuck together for about one-and-a-half years before parting ways. Things will be vastly different for the new group and their fans: The members will be bound together for five years, which leaves fans plenty of time to enjoy their music... and prepare for their eventual disbandment.
