SNSD's Taeyeon Adds a "Cool" New Tattoo to Her Collection

Member of top K-pop girl group SNSD, Taeyeon recently got herself a new tattoo — and this is not her first either.

The singer got a delicate script tattoo on her shoulder that reads "cool" from Playground Tattoo, a tattoo shop located in Hongdae, Seoul. The shop is particularly well-known for their minimalistic and thin tattoo designs.

Yesterday, the tattoo studio shared Taeyeon's tattoo on their Instagram account, tagging her in the caption. Check out the tattoo below: