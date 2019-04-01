Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Gets Emotional About the Last Season of Game of Thrones

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 1 Apr. 2019 9:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Esquire Singapore April 2019

Photographed by Lenne Chai for Esquire Singapore

One thing that we discover through Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's latest interview with Esquire Singapore is that he is, above all, just a really nice person. That, and he's really cautious about what he gives away (or doesn't) about the final season of the much-anticipated Game of Thrones finale.

Touching on all the GoT theories floating around online, getting emotional on the last day of shooting and the importance of empathy, the actor opens up to the magazine.

When talking about the upcoming final season, Coster-Waldau was quick to mention, "I actually got half of it right. I still haven't seen anyone online get it right. I mean, the whole thing."

But he continued and shared more about the extremely emotional moment when he played Jaime Lannister for the last time on set.

"It was the perfect ending. I shot in this beautiful location. Obviously, I have to be careful here — it was the most beautiful place in northern Ireland. We had this amazing scene we'd been shooting for a couple days. It ended. The sun was setting. It was really spectacular."

Intriguing. 

Read

New Game of Thrones Final Season Photos Reveal More About Life in Winterfell

Of his feelings though, he said that he tried to be as stoic as possible, but quickly found that to not be the case at all.

"I kept telling myself, listen, don't start getting all teary eyed. It's just a job, it's just a job, move on. And then they started talking and, I don't know," he said in the interview. "I think it's something… I got a bit of sand in my eye."

 

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Esquire Singapore April 2019

Photographed by Lenne Chai for Esquire Singapore

Moving on to talk about issues closer to home, the Danish actor revealed how the show has changed his life, or lack thereof. Besides paying off the mortgage on his house and helping family members out, he said, "It feels great, but it didn't change anything about how we ran our domestic life."

"I haven't done anything crazy. I'm just buying a new car for the first time since 2006," he continued.

For the full interview and more, head to esquiresg.com

The April 2019 issue of Esquire Singapore is now on newsstands.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will debut in Asia same time as the US on 15 April at 9am on HBO. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Top Stories , Celebrities , Game Of Thrones , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau , TV

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals on Jimmy Kimmel Live How She Chooses Baby Names

Bristol Palin, Kids, Tripp Palin, Sailor Grace Meyer, Atlee Bay Meyer, Teen Mom

Bristol Palin Announces She's Leaving Teen Mom OG

Mel B and Geri Halliwell

Geri Halliwell Addresses Mel B's ''Very Hurtful'' Claims About Their Sexual Relationship

Gotham, Cameron Monaghan

This Gotham Teaser Is Just So Upsetting

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are in a ''Really Good Place'' After Family Vacation With Baby Stormi

Carrie Underwood's Most Relatable Mom Moments

The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Will Leave One Mystery Unsolved

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.