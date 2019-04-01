Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Gets Emotional About the Last Season of Game of Thrones

One thing that we discover through Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's latest interview with Esquire Singapore is that he is, above all, just a really nice person. That, and he's really cautious about what he gives away (or doesn't) about the final season of the much-anticipated Game of Thrones finale.

Touching on all the GoT theories floating around online, getting emotional on the last day of shooting and the importance of empathy, the actor opens up to the magazine.

When talking about the upcoming final season, Coster-Waldau was quick to mention, "I actually got half of it right. I still haven't seen anyone online get it right. I mean, the whole thing."

But he continued and shared more about the extremely emotional moment when he played Jaime Lannister for the last time on set.

"It was the perfect ending. I shot in this beautiful location. Obviously, I have to be careful here — it was the most beautiful place in northern Ireland. We had this amazing scene we'd been shooting for a couple days. It ended. The sun was setting. It was really spectacular."

Intriguing.