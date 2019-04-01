Choi Jong-Hoon Booked With Additional Charges of Filming Illicit Videos

More charges have been revealed during a press conference held by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Investigation Team yesterday on 1 April.

Ex-FT Island member, Choi Jong-Hoon is reportedly receiving a second charge. During the aforementioned press conference, the police announced that they are booking Choi for allegedly illegally filming women without their consent and disseminating the footage.

This would be in violation of the Act on the Punishment of Sexual Violence under South Korean law.

The Police Commissioner stated that Choi had reportedly distributed a total of six videos, one of which was filmed by him, without the consent of the subject. The other five were illicit videos was filmed by other people and allegedly distributed by Choi via the now infamous Kakao Talk group chat.