Tamar Braxton just won Celebrity Big Brother and is doing "just fine" with a new man, but she's still struggling with her recent divorce.

Braxton and her husband Vince Herbert were divorced in 2017, and in the clip below, exclusive to E! News, she's opening up about how strange the divorce still is for her.

"I wasn't just divorcing my husband, I was divorcing my best friend," she says in the clip. "I wanna call him, but I can't really do that...Vince is not my friend, but somebody I respect. But because there's been so many blurred lines in the relationship, the only alternative that I had was to separate the relationship from the business, and if we're going to be divorced, we're gonna live separate lives. I have to let him live his life like he has to let me live my life."