The Big Bang Theory Will Leave One Mystery Unsolved

Even as The Big Bang Theory comes to a close, we're all still going to be asking: Penny who?

And by that we mean we'll still be wondering what the heck her last name is (other than her married name, Hofstadter), because we will not be finding out, according to executive producer Steve Molaro, who revealed that news at the show's Wondercon panel on Saturday, according to THR.

"We got nervous and superstitious about giving her [a last name]," Molaro said. "It will always be Hofstadter."

EP Bill Prady had previously said we would find out the name one day, but Kaley Cuoco has said that she hopes the name is never revealed, though she's got "an idea" of it in her head.

"It's kind of a personal thing," she told CBS News in 2017. "It feels like a jinx. We haven't said it for so long. I feel like if we said it, the world will explode."