Inside the Inspiring Life and Tragic Death of Nipsey Hussle

Just a couple of months ago, the attention directed toward rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle was for his Grammy-nominated debut disc, Victory Lap, a full-length album some four years in the making that earned the musician raves from his contemporaries.

But on Sunday, the tributes pouring in were decidedly different. Unable to believe that the 33-year-old West Coast artist was really gone, music's biggest names took to social media to express their dismay.

"This doesn't make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this!" wrote Rihanna.

Echoed Drake, "You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam. Nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us."

But perhaps the most jarring words came from the musician himself, who tweeted less than an hour before he was gunned down, "Having strong enemies is a blessing."