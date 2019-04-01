How Nipsey Hussle Stood Up to Violence Before His Untimely Death

One day after Nipsey Hussle's sudden death, fans and friends continue to show their outpouring love and support for the late star and his family.

The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper, née Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon outside of his store, The Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles.

"At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd," the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted on Sunday. "3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased."

The LAPD later added, "The suspect in the shooting is described as a male black & LAPD South Bureau Homicide is conducting an investigation to locate him and anyone else involved."