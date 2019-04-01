Get ready for a new kind of music competition series with NBC's Songland. In the new reality show, premiering Tuesday, May 28, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean, Shane McAnally and a variety of superstar recording artists come together to find the their next hit song from the contestants.

Get a sneak peek at the action above. The guest artists are Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor, will.i.am, OneRepublic, Kelsea Ballerini, Macklemore, Leona Lewis, Aloe Blacc and Old Dominion.

"Every artist is looking for one thing: That next great song," Legend says in the exclusive sneak peek above.