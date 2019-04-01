Emma Roberts is taking her new love to the streets!

In case there was any doubt that the actress hadn't moved on from her split with Evan Peters, these photos may just be the proof you need.

Over the weekend, Emma was spotted in New York City holding hands with fellow actor Garrett Hedlund.

Wearing a black wool coat, plaid trousers and black boots, Emma looked stylish as can be while in the Big Apple. As for Garrett, he kept things casual in a denim jacket and black pants.

According to an eyewitness, the duo was spotted on a walk outside a New York hotel around 12 noon local time. They were "smiling and holding hands" and looked "way into each other."