It seems like This Is Us is dusting off the flash forwards for the third season finale.

"Her," airing Tuesday, April 2 on NBC, seems to be about the previously unnamed woman in the future scenes that Randall (Sterling K. Brown) was getting ready to see with his now-adult daughter Tess (Iantha Richardson). Since the flash forwards were introduced in season two, little details were revealed throughout the third season about the latest Pearson family mystery. It's been 17 season three episodes full of drama, and we're here to help you remember everything about the future "her."