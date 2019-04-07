The Best K-Beauty Sunscreens For Daily Protection

Plus, since K-beauty products are known for their delightfully lightweight textures, what could be better than protecting your skin with sunscreens from Korean beauty brands? Here are the eight sunscreens you should be trying:

Most Korean women credit their plump and flawless skin to sticking to an elaborate skincare routine conscientiously since a young age. Of the multiple steps they take daily to layer on different skincare products onto their skin, the most important product is probably sunscreen.

Courtesy of Brand Mamonde Everyday Sun Cream, $22 for 50ml Beyond providing SPF 50+ broad spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, this powerful sunscreen also contains calendula flower extract to soothe and calm the skin. After every application in the morning, it locks in hydration that lasts all day so that your complexion remains smooth and dewy, making it perfect as a makeup primer as well.

Courtesy of Brand Innisfree Aqua UV Protection Cream Water Drop SPF50+ PA++++, $29 for 50ml If you've always dreaded wearing sunscreen because of how sticky and greasy it can make your skin feel, this is your best bet. With a super refreshing and lightweight texture, this high-protection sunscreen melts into skin upon application and provides long-lasting protection that lasts all day. Plus, it's also infused with intense hydration without any white cast so makeup looks flawless when layered over.

Courtesy of Brand Sulwhasoo Hydro-aid Moisturizing Soothing UV Protection Cream SPF 50+ PA+++, $68 for 50ml If you have dry skin, it might be a challenge to ensure that makeup stays smooth and radiant all day long. This is because makeup might be prone to caking and sinking into fine lines and wrinkles. To prevent this, use a plumping day cream to lock in moisture. Formulated with Hydro-aid Capsule technology, it infuses skin with Korean seaweed extract to infuse the skin with intense hydration and prevent moisture loss. It also contains skullcap extract, a powerful antioxidant to neutralise free radicals to inhibit melanin production and a loss of elasticity.

Article continues below

Courtesy of Brand Moonshot Multi Protection UV Bouncer SPF 50+ PA+++, $35 for 50ml Save time by opting for this two-in-one sunscreen that combines sun protection and makeup primer properties in one nifty product. With a unique aqua base, it instantly hydrates, cools and refreshes skin without a sticky finish or clogging your pores. It also smooths skin surface so makeup glides on and stays vibrant all day long.

Courtesy of Brand Etude House Active Proof Aqua Cooling Sun Water SPF50+/PA++++, $19.90 for 50ml Did you know that you should be touching up your sunscreen every few hours? Ensure that your skin is adequately protected with this on-the-go touch-up sunscreen stick. With a cooling liquid texture that can be easily applied onto your skin, thanks to its bouncy cushion applicator, it even goes over makeup without disrupting it.

Courtesy of Brand Laneige Light Sun Fluid SPF50+ PA+++, $36 for 50ml Shield your skin against wrinkles, dullness and dark spots with this weightless sunscreen from K-beauty authority, Laneige. With a unique fluid texture, it bursts into water droplets upon application to infuse skin with a refreshing burst of moisture. It also smooths skin surface and strengthens its ability to retain moisture so that your complexion remains plump and dewy throughout the day.

Article continues below

Courtesy of Brand The History of WHOO Gongjinhyang Seol Whitening Sun BB SPF45, $70 for 45ml Formulated with pearl extracts and Korean herbs, this skin-perfecting BB cream evens out skin tone instantly while gradually improving your skin clarity. With a sheer coverage, it transforms your complexion as it diminishes the appearance of dullness and imparts a healthy radiance. Plus, it sets into a soft powder finish, making it perfect for shine-proof skin. And with SPF 45 protection, it also blocks out harmful UV rays to prevent the future of formation of dark spots.