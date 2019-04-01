Every K-pop idol we know has got one: BTS' RM, Suga, Jungkook, MONSTA X's I.M., Cha Eun-woo, and more are all fans of Apple's AirPods.

That's why when the technology giant announced the second generation of their much-beloved tech accessory last week, we sat up and took notice. The second generation of AirPods now come with several new features and upgrades: For one, the talk time of the AiPods has been increased by 50% because of the new Apple-designed H1 chip. This chip also allows faster connect times when switching between Apple devices while listening to music — this means less down time when you want to listen to your favourite K-pop tunes!

Another big change is the ability to use Siri on the AirPods. This lets users change change songs, make a call, adjust the volume or get directions by simply saying, "Hey Siri."

The biggest draw of the new AirPods though, is the new Wireless Charging Case that — as its name suggests — allows wireless charging and will work perfectly within the Qi charging ecosystem.

So, make like your favourite K-pop idols and give these babies a go!