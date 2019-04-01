Seungri Is Officially Booked For Embezzlement And Admits To Bribery

Monkey Museum is a club located at Gangnam that was frequented by Seungri. It is one of the many clubs that are currently being investigated by the police after the Burning Sun scandal came to light. In the press conference, Police Commissioner Won announced that Seungri has allegedly violated South Korea's Anti-Bribery laws and that he indeed reportedly solicit prostitution.

However, Seungri is not booked with this charge as the police are still investigating and have yet to come to the conclusion that the singer was involved in prostitution. When asked about the matter, Police Commissioner won had this to say,

"We have been investigating for the past two weeks and have received testimonies from 4-5 women. We also received testimonies that such prostitution did happen.

We have confirmed some of the allegations as of now. It is still too early to determine if some of them were paid to do it.

Some of the cases were not just the girls being there for company, but they were sexual relations."