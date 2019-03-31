Is K-Pop's Baddest Female CL Finally Making a Comeback?

Where are all the GZBz at? It's time to get excited again because K-pop's baddest female, CL looks to be inching her way back into the spotlight. Former leader of one of K-pop's biggest girl group, 2NE1, CL has maintained a rather profile since their disbandment in 2016.

CL pursued a solo career after, releasing several hit singles such as "Hello Bitches", "LIFTED" and "The Baddest Female" (나쁜 기집애). Despite that, fans have noticed that CL has fallen off the radar in terms of social media engagement. So, many fans were super excited to see that CL had finally updated her Instagram after being so quiet online.