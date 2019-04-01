Inside Pharrell's Seriously Cool Chanel Party in Seoul

Seoul got a Happy dose of Pharrell Williams when the Grammy Award-winning artist was in town for the opening of French luxury brand Chanel's new Seoul flagship on Apgujeong-ro, as well as the worldwide launch of his exclusive capsule collection, Chanel Pharrell, in store.

Drawing the cream of Korea's fashion set, celebrities and K-pop stars, it was a glittering affair that saw performances from the guest of honour himself, along with BLACKPINK leader and Chanel ambassador Jennie Kim, and DJ sets by Anna Kim and top model Soo-Joo Park. On the celebrity front, stars such as heartthrobs Park Seo-joon, Lee Dong-wook, Lee Je-hoon; and gorgeous leading ladies such as Claudia Kim, Lee Yeon-hee, Yoona; and K-pop stars Bobby, Zion T, and Yoona all turned up to celebrate the occasion.

Scroll through our gallery below to see who else attended the star-studded soirée: