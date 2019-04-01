Inside Pharrell's Seriously Cool Chanel Party in Seoul

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 1 Apr. 2019 1:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Seoul got a Happy dose of Pharrell Williams when the Grammy Award-winning artist was in town for the opening of French luxury brand Chanel's new Seoul flagship on Apgujeong-ro, as well as the worldwide launch of his exclusive capsule collection, Chanel Pharrell, in store.

Drawing the cream of Korea's fashion set, celebrities and K-pop stars, it was a glittering affair that saw performances from the guest of honour himself, along with BLACKPINK leader and Chanel ambassador Jennie Kim, and DJ sets by Anna Kim and top model Soo-Joo Park. On the celebrity front, stars such as heartthrobs Park Seo-joon, Lee Dong-wook, Lee Je-hoon; and gorgeous leading ladies such as Claudia Kim, Lee Yeon-hee, Yoona; and K-pop stars Bobby, Zion T, and Yoona all turned up to celebrate the occasion. 

Scroll through our gallery below to see who else attended the star-studded soirée:

Read

Pharrell Teams Up With Chanel For New Collaboration

Pharrell, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

Pharrell performing

Pharrell, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

Pharrell takes to the stage

Article continues below

Soo Joo Park, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

Soo Joo Park

Jennie Kim, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

Blackpink's Jennie performs a set

Jennie Kim, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

Before Jennie hit the stage at Chanel Pharrell party

Article continues below

Pharrell, Jennie, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

Pharrell with Jennie

Irene Kim, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

Irene Kim

Lee Dong-wook, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

Lee Dong-wook

Article continues below

Jung Ho-yeon, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

HoYeon Jung

Han Hye-jin, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

Han Hye-jin

Jay Park, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

Jay Park

Article continues below

Lee Je-hoon, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

Lee Je-hoon

Park Ji-hye, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

Park Ji-hye

Park Seo-joon, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

Park Seo-joon

Article continues below

Lee Yeon-hee, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

Lee Yeon-hee

Yoona, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

Yoona

ZION T, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

ZION T

Article continues below

Claudia Kim, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

Claudia Kim

Anna Kim, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

Anna Kim

BOBBY, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

Bobby

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Fashion , Top Stories , Chanel , Pharrell Williams , Korean Celebrities , Celebrities

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul - thumbnail

All the Korean Celebs at the Chanel Pharrell Party in Seoul

Celine Dion Birthday, Best Looks

Our Hearts Will Go on and on Forever for Céline Dion and Her Impeccable Style

E-Comm: Top 10 Sunglasses on Major Sale Right Now

Top 10 Sunglasses on Major Sale Right Now

E-Comm: Taylor Hill, Coachella

How to Pack for Coachella Like a Victoria's Secret Angel

E-Comm: Our Favorite Anthropologie Plus-Size Picks

Shop Our Favorites From Anthropologie's New Plus-Size Line

Sunmi, Noir - thumbnail

4 Fashionable Outfits in Sunmi's "Noir" MV That We Want To Steal

E-Comm: Flats for Festival Season

Flats for Festival Season

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.