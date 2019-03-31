First Look: BTS Releases Map of the Soul: Persona Concept Photos

Korean boy band BTS has released the first batch of concept photos for their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: Persona and it features over 100 new photos of the seven members.

Last night, at 12 midnight KRT, Big Hit Entertainment sent out four tweets with the new batch of concept photos, and updated the BTS website to showcase the new photos. In two batches of eight photos, the new visuals reference photo booths and photo contact sheets, and show off each member's different personas.

Since the drop of their comeback trailer last week, fans of the boy band have been waiting eagerly for more news and hints about the upcoming album, and the "persona" in the album's title comes out more strongly now that the concept photos have been shared.