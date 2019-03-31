First Look: BTS Releases Map of the Soul: Persona Concept Photos

Big Hit Entertainment
by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 31 Mar. 2019 9:08 PM
Korean boy band BTS has released the first batch of concept photos for their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: Persona and it features over 100 new photos of the seven members.
Last night, at 12 midnight KRT, Big Hit Entertainment sent out four tweets with the new batch of concept photos, and updated the BTS website to showcase the new photos. In two batches of eight photos, the new visuals reference photo booths and photo contact sheets, and show off each member's different personas.
Since the drop of their comeback trailer last week, fans of the boy band have been waiting eagerly for more news and hints about the upcoming album, and the "persona" in the album's title comes out more strongly now that the concept photos have been shared.
Fans of the super septet are (understandably) excited about the release of the photos.
#BTS @BTS_twt #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_PERSONA— SUGA💘 (@sarahyff) March 31, 2019
Someone: HOW DO ANGELS LOOK LIKE ?
ME: pic.twitter.com/UiCZVCOVVe
My tl rn:#PersonaConceptPhotos #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_PERSONA pic.twitter.com/wuGzQL4GoW— Diya dead cuz of jungoo's thighs (@vanilataehyungg) March 31, 2019
GOOD LORD GOOD LORD WHAT ARE WE WITNESSING 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💜💜💜💜💜💜 #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_PERSONA @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/OyFXDKhK2l— 𝓬𝓮𝓼𝓽𝓵𝓪𝓿𝓲𝓮_90💜 (@cestlavie_90) March 31, 2019
Have a look at the concept photos below.
BTS' Map of the Soul: Persona will be released on 12 April.
