First Look: BTS Releases Map of the Soul: Persona Concept Photos

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 31 Mar. 2019 9:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BTS, Map of the Soul: Persona

Big Hit Entertainment

Korean boy band BTS has released the first batch of concept photos for their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: Persona and it features over 100 new photos of the seven members.

Last night, at 12 midnight KRT, Big Hit Entertainment sent out four tweets with the new batch of concept photos, and updated the BTS website to showcase the new photos. In two batches of eight photos, the new visuals reference photo booths and photo contact sheets, and show off each member's different personas.

Since the drop of their comeback trailer last week, fans of the boy band have been waiting eagerly for more news and hints about the upcoming album, and the "persona" in the album's title comes out more strongly now that the concept photos have been shared.

Read

BTS Talks Early Idols, Eyeing the Grammys and Being "21st Century Beatles"

Fans of the super septet are (understandably) excited about the release of the photos.

Have a look at the concept photos below.

BTS, Map of the Soul: Persona

Big Hit Entertainment

BTS

BTS, Map of the Soul: Persona

Big Hit Entertainment

V

BTS, Map of the Soul: Persona

Big Hit Entertainment

Suga

Article continues below

BTS, Map of the Soul: Persona

Big Hit Entertainment

Jungkook

BTS, Map of the Soul: Persona

Big Hit Entertainment

RM

BTS, Map of the Soul: Persona

Big Hit Entertainment

Jin

Article continues below

BTS, Map of the Soul: Persona

Big Hit Entertainment

J-Hope

BTS, Map of the Soul: Persona

Big Hit Entertainment

Jimin

BTS' Map of the Soul: Persona will be released on 12 April.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , Celebrities , K-pop , Korean singers

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kristin Cavallari Jay Cutler Very Cavallari 205

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Crack Up Watching Kelly Henderson's Blind Date Go "Down in Flames"

American Idol

American Idol Reveals the Top 20

Nipsey Hussle

Grammy-Nominated Rapper Nipsey Hussle Dead at 33

Rihanna, Nipsey Hussle, Drake

Rihanna, Drake, Jada Pinkett Smith and More Stars Mourn Nipsey Hussle

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1601

See Kim Kardashian Sit Down With Kanye West's Estranged Friend After Twitter Beef on KUWTK

Michael Phelps, Nicole Johnson

Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Expecting Baby No. 3

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Just Released a Rap Song About Harambe the Gorilla

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.