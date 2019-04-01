Sophie Turner Reveals How Her Love Story With Joe Jonas Started

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have quite the modern romance.

Jonas popped the question to the Game of Thrones star in October 2017 and announced the happy news on social media with a picture of the ring. The two of them have taken their time with the engagement, although they're expected to tie the knot some time later this year in France.

Turner covers the May issue of Harper's Bazaar UK and opened up about the hit HBO show ending as well as mental health and how her relationship with Jonas all began. Like many millennials nowadays, these two can thank social media for bringing them together.

The 23-year-old told the magazine that she and Jonas "have a lot of mutual friends" who had "been trying to introduce us for a long time." She said, "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

Turner gushed about The Jonas Brothers member and called him "lovely."