Here's The Incredible Lineup Of K-Pop Stars Confirmed For HallyuPopFest 2019

by Hanan Haddad | Sun., 31 Mar. 2019 9:11 PM

Monsta X

It has been confirmed! The full line-up for this year's HallyuPopFest has been revealed and it looks set to be an epic two-day K-pop event that fans will never forget. 

For the second year running, HallyuPopFest, one of Asia's biggest K-pop concert events, will be held on the sunny shores of Singapore. Last year, it was a three-day event with the dashing Eric Nam as the host and top boy and girl bands such as Wanna One, EXID, MOMOLAND and NCT 127

What's new this year is that it will be a weekend event on 25 and 26 May, jam-packed with star power and a more holistic Korean experience. Saturday's full line-up will feature rap-rock band N.Flying, bubblegum pop girl group Oh My Girl, sexy solo artist Hyolyn and hot K-pop boy bands Winner and Nu'est

Sunday's line-up also does not disappoint. Up-and-coming girl group (G)I-dle, mixed-gender electronic group K.A.R.D and top K-pop boy groups Pentagon, Monsta X and the OG Hallyu boy group, Super Junior will all be performing on the second day of the event. 

The event will also hold separate showcases for K-pop groups such as A.C.E, GWSN, Verivery, Kanto and Trei. Hence, it's safe to say that HallyuPopFest 2019 is shaping to be the K-pop event of the year in the Southeast Asian region. 

These K-pop stars will be dressed to the nines and walking the red carpet, making it perfect for fans to snap photos of their favourite idols. Beyond the red carpet event and evening concert, HallyuPopFest 2019 is aiming to create a more holistic experience for fans and K-pop enthusiasts. 

Also new this year is HallyuTown, which is free to public. The area will feature booths that encapsulates all things Hallyu. From delicious Korean cuisines and snacks to K-beauty brands to get that K-pop look, these booths will be offering the ultimate Korean experience for everyone. 

HallyuPopFest 2019 will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from 25 to 26 May. Tickets for the epic K-pop event is currently on sale here. They are also offering a HallyuPass option for ticket holders in Cat 1, 2 and 3. This additional pass will allow holders to have artiste engagement with one performing act on that day. 

For more information, check out the official HallyuPopFest website

