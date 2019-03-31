Here's The Incredible Lineup Of K-Pop Stars Confirmed For HallyuPopFest 2019

It has been confirmed! The full line-up for this year's HallyuPopFest has been revealed and it looks set to be an epic two-day K-pop event that fans will never forget.

For the second year running, HallyuPopFest, one of Asia's biggest K-pop concert events, will be held on the sunny shores of Singapore. Last year, it was a three-day event with the dashing Eric Nam as the host and top boy and girl bands such as Wanna One, EXID, MOMOLAND and NCT 127.

What's new this year is that it will be a weekend event on 25 and 26 May, jam-packed with star power and a more holistic Korean experience. Saturday's full line-up will feature rap-rock band N.Flying, bubblegum pop girl group Oh My Girl, sexy solo artist Hyolyn and hot K-pop boy bands Winner and Nu'est.

Sunday's line-up also does not disappoint. Up-and-coming girl group (G)I-dle, mixed-gender electronic group K.A.R.D and top K-pop boy groups Pentagon, Monsta X and the OG Hallyu boy group, Super Junior will all be performing on the second day of the event.