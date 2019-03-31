Rihanna, Drake, Jada Pinkett Smith and More Stars Mourn Nipsey Hussle

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., 31 Mar. 2019 7:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Rihanna, Nipsey Hussle, Drake

Getty Images

Musicians, athletes, and a handful of other artists are coming out in full force to mourn the sudden loss of Nipsey Hussle.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was shot and killed outside of his store called The Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles on Sunday. The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted on Sunday afternoon, "At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased. We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available."

Hussle's store is located at the intersection of Slauson and Crenshaw.

LAPD tweeted on Sunday evening that they are searching for a suspect. "UPDATE: The suspect in the shooting is described as a male black & LAPD South Bureau Homicide is conducting an investigation to locate him and anyone else involved," the police department tweeted. "You can expect the area of Slauson & Crenshaw to be impacted by streets closures & heavy traffic for several hours." 

The 33-year-old rapper's death sent shock waves through the community and around the world. Many stars, including Rihanna, Drake, LeBron James and Jada Pinkett Smith have taken to social media to write about what Hussle meant to them and his impact on their lives.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

The "God's Plan" rapper posted an up-close photo of Hussle rapping into a microphone and grieved about his sudden death. "F--k. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long," Drake captioned the picture. "You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance."

Drake went on to write that "nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us." Drake said that he viewed Hussle as "a man of respect."

Rihanna shared similar words and posted a photo of Hussle with his daughter Emani Asghedom, who accompanied him to the 2019 Grammysas well as a picture of Hussle and his girlfriend Lauren London from a GQ photo shoot and article.

"This doesn't make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this!" the Fenty owner wrote on Instagram. "Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! I'm so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle."

Jada Pinkett Smith wrote some eloquent words as she normally does. "Rest in Love Nipsey. I am an admirer of your wisdom which will now be part of your legacy," she opined. "My heart bleeds for all those who love him. Stay strong @laurenlondon. He's an angel on your shoulder now."

Hussle's close friend DJ Khaledcalled the loss  "so sad" and the rapper a "great man."

"You were an inspiration to the whole world," he wrote.

Hussle frequently posted photos with DJ Khaled on his own Instagram page as well.

Ludacris shared a photo of the two of them and said, "hip hop has lost one of their elite."

Read on below for some more reactions.

Many people posted videos on Twitter of crowds that gathered around Hussle's store in Los Angeles in order to pay respects and mourn him.

Our thoughts go out to Hussle and his family during this difficult time.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Death , Drake , Rihanna , Jada Pinkett Smith , LeBron James , DJ Khaled , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kristin Cavallari Jay Cutler Very Cavallari 205

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Crack Up Watching Kelly Henderson's Blind Date Go "Down in Flames"

American Idol

American Idol Reveals the Top 20

Nipsey Hussle

Grammy-Nominated Rapper Nipsey Hussle Dead at 33

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1601

See Kim Kardashian Sit Down With Kanye West's Estranged Friend After Twitter Beef on KUWTK

Michael Phelps, Nicole Johnson

Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Expecting Baby No. 3

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Just Released a Rap Song About Harambe the Gorilla

Beyonce, Omari Hardwick

Omari Hardwick Kisses Beyoncé Twice at NAACP Image Awards and the Beyhive Has Some Thoughts

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.