The Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on Sunday, multiple outlets report. He was 33.

According to NBC News, Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was fatally shot outside of his store The Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police tweeted on Sunday afternoon, "At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased."

The tweet continued, "We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available."

NBC News reports that a perpetrator is still at large.