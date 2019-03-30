Happy birthday, Mark Consuelos!

The Riverdale actor turned 48 on Saturday and received a sweet birthday tribute from his wife, Kelly Ripa.

The LIVE With Kelly and Ryan co-host, also 48, posted on her Instagram page a slideshow of photos of her husband, including images of him with their family, set to Jake Shears' 2018 song "Mississippi Delta (I'm Your Man)." The fan-favorite couple are parents to three children—Michael Consuelos, 21, Lola Consuelos, 17, and Joaquin Consuelos, 16.

"Happy birthday to the finest man!" Kelly wrote. "You are our heart and soul and rock and roll @instasuelos ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"