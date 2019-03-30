Janet Jackson paid tribute to her son Eissa Al Mana as she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.

The 2-year-old boy is the 52-year-old pop queen's only child. His father is her ex, Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana.

"He wakes me up every single morning singing his own little melodies. He's only two, you guys," Janet told the crowd at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. "I want you to know that you are my heart, you are my life, and you have shown me the meaning of real unconditional love."