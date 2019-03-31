Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz Share Their Latest Obsessions

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., 31 Mar. 2019 3:00 AM

If you watch Vanderpump Rules, you know that Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are pretty tight. They even opened TomTom, their namesake bar, in L.A. not too long ago. When we sat down with the charming duo together in studio, they shared some recent purchases and other obsessions of the moment. Think anything as extravagant as a new house for Sandoval and Ariana Madix to Poo-Pouri, a household staple for Schwartz.

Tell us about some of your recent purchases.

"I bought myself Mercedes C300 because the lease was up, and it happened to be around my birthday. I've never had a nice car before." —Schwartz

"Ariana and I bought a house so that was a recent gift to each other." —Sandoval

"I recently got a drone. It's super lightweight. I can't remember the name of it, but I saw it on Instagram and it follows you around. You even have to control it." —Sandoval

BUY IT (Editor's Pick): Snaptain S5C WiFi FPV Drone with 720P HD, $75 at Amazon

Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Shares Her Southern Belle Beauty Faves

What are some of your favorite gifts to give?

"A good scotch is always a good idea. You know? I was just in Japan and they have Nikka Whiskey, it's so good; Miyagikyo, the fruity and rich one." —Sandoval

BUY IT: Nikka Miyagiko Single Malt, $84 at The Whiskey Exchange

"Our buddy Kyle Chan is a jewelry designer. He does these initial pendants that make great gifts." —Schwartz

BUY IT: Kyle Chan Love Initials, $89 at Kyle Chan

"My favorite go-to gift is, like, Poo-pourri." —Schwartz

"It's true, Schwartz got us all hooked on Poo-Pourri. When we go to Vegas, and we share a room, it's great for close quarters." —Sandoval

BUY IT: Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, $10 at Amazon

Any favorite beauty products?

"Clinique makes like a men's non-streak bronzer. The color is really dark and it goes with any skin tone. It's amazing and comes off really easily with, like, water." —Sandoval

BUY IT: Clinique for Men Face Bronzer, $20 at Clinique

Any life-changing products you've stumbled upon recently?

"I'm really into good ear plugs for when you're, like, going to concerts or anywhere where it's really loud. Hearos Musician ones are great. You can literally hear everything, but it just takes away those super highs and super lows." —Sandoval

BUY IT: Hearos High Fidelity Musician Ear Plugs Ultimate, $10 at Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

