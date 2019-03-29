Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Expecting Baby No. 2

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., 29 Mar. 2019 5:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Evan Spiegel, Miranda Kerr

Shutterstock

Miranda Kerr is expecting her second child with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

The model's rep tells E! News, "Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family."

Miranda and Evan are welcoming the little one just ten months after their son Hart Spiegel was born in May.

Her son Flynn, who she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, is likely bursting with joy. During her last pregnancy, the Victoria's Secret model revealed that Flynn couldn't wait to be a big brother. "Evan and I had been together for a while, and he was like, 'When are we going to have a baby brother or sister?' We were like, 'We've got to get married first,'" she happily shared in an interview. "The day after the wedding, he comes running in, and he's like, 'Mommy, is it in there?' I was like, 'Honey, give it a minute!'"

Photos

Miranda Kerr's Street Style

Before long, Hart's little brother made his arrival and life has never been the same for the family of four. "It's impossible to describe. It's a life transforming event," Evan previously told E! News.

Of course, the new addition to the family has brought so much joy to the model and CEO. Miranda has said that being a mother is "the most rewarding thing" about life. Plus, it's made her fall deeper in love with her hubby. In a loving Father's Day message, the 35-year-old wrote, "Watching you become a Father warms my heart. You're a natural and Hart is the luckiest boy to have you as his Dad." 

This year will mark the 2-year anniversary of their intimate wedding in Brentwood, Calif. On May 27, 2017, Miranda and Evan exchanged vows with tears in their eyes as less than 50 guests watched with joy. 

Congratulations to Miranda and Evan!

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Miranda Kerr , Pregnancies , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Temptation Island

USA's Temptation Island Status Update: Where Are They Now?

Beth Karas Reveals the Story Behind the Piketon Murders

Nicolas Cage & More Surprisingly Short Celebrity Marriages

Sharon Osbourne Says Simon Cowell Fired Her Due to Her Age

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams Acknowledges Her "Long Week" in Final Show Before Hiatus

Angelina Jolie, UN

Angelina Jolie Implores World Leaders to Address ''Alarming'' Gender Inequalities in U.N. Speech

Celebs Shut Down Body-Shamers: Khloe Kardashian, Demi Lovato & More

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.