Angelina Jolieis making a plea for action.

On Friday, March 29, the humanitarian took to the stage at the United Nations in New York City, while wearing a chic Ryan Roche coat and Cartier jewelry. Standing in front of the world leaders, the actress makes a resounding speech asking people to consider the "perspective of women."

"Around the world there are countless examples of women rising, taking leadership, taking their destiny into their own hands, inspiring all of us. But women and girls are still the majority of the victims of war," Jolie explains. "Women are at the absolute epicenter of modern conflict, in the worst possible sense."

In her eyes, the only solution to this age-old problem is to put the people who are most afflicted "in charge of determining the solution." She continues, "Think of how much more we could achieve with women's equal participation in all aspects of society. Not at the expense of men, but alongside men, because we are all partners in this life."