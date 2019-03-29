Claire Holt is welcoming the adventure of motherhood with open arms!

The Originals star announced the birth of her and husband Andrew Joblon's first child together on Friday. Claire and Andrew welcomed a baby boy they named James Holt Joblon.

"Everything they say is true. There is no love like it," the proud mama captioned an Instragram photo of her precious newborn.

Holt has documented many of the trials and tribulations she faced on her pregnancy journey, including the miscarriage she suffered exactly one year ago. Months later, the longtime couple would announce they were expecting again.

"It still doesn't feel real," Claire shared with her 4.5 million Instagram followers at the time. "These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude. You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences."