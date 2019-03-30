Top 10 Sunglasses on Major Sale Right Now

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., 30 Mar. 2019 3:30 AM

E-Comm: Top 10 Sunglasses on Major Sale Right Now

Sunglasses are one of those things you wear pretty much every day, so we're always on the hunt for a new pair.

Sometimes we bite the bullet and splurge on designer frames, but other times we're just a good with a cool discount pair. Either way, we'll take a discount where we can get it. And with festival season and spring newness ahead, we're currently craving statement frames. We're not going to say no to a classic black cat-eye, but we're also willing to be a little more adventurous with shape and color.

If you're on the same page as us, peep the below, all of which happen to be on major sale right now.

No. 21 Bold Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Think pink in these ulta-glam embellished cat-eyes that will have everyone looking your way. 

BUY IT: $300 $90 at Shopbop

Jeepers Peepers Sunglasses With Gradient Lens

These sunset gradient frames look high-end but will only cost you $15. 

BUY IT: $30 $15 at ASOS

Super Ideal Aviator Sunglasses

Aviators are a universally flattering shape, so why not upgrade with a subtle pink tint? 

BUY IT: $225 $90 at Shopbop

Super Slim Round Sunglasses

Not mad at this purple and white color combo in an oversize frame.

BUY IT: $16 $10 at Urban Outfitters

Christopher Kane Round Acetate

Pro tip: White sunnies are an easy way to instantly brighten your face.

BUY IT: $375 $128 at Revolve

Crap Eyewear X UO the Sweet Leaf Sunglasses

There's something undeniably fresh about a nude tone pair of sunnies. 

BUY IT: $85 $30 at Urban Outfitters

Quay Anything Goes Sunglasses

Go bold or go home with these rad red frames. 

BUY IT: $60 $24 at Shopbop

Komono the Taylor Round Sunglasses

Mirrored round frames are one way to be the coolest in the room. 

BUY IT: $120 $60 at Urban Outfitters

SUNDAY SOMEWHERE Laura Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Fact: A classic black cat-eye will always have you looking your best. 

BUY IT: $290 $116 at Nordstrom

Jeepers Peepers Tinted Chunky Sunglasses

We can so see ourselves sporting these chunky square frames all festival season long. 

BUY IT: $39 $19 at ASOS

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

