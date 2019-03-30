Shop Up to 60% Off at Good American Right Now

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., 30 Mar. 2019 3:00 AM

You're the kind of person that keeps up, so we don't have to tell you that Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's Good American line of sexy basics is worth every penny.

That being said, we're not against a good a deal. So when Good American is having a significant sale (up to 60%, mind you), we're on the ball. There's tons of good stuff for festival season and beyond. Think cutout bodysuits, velvet crop tops and even some everyday light-wash denim to freshen up your springtime look.

You know it's all going to go fast, so don't sit on it. Grab yours while you can!

E-Comm: Shop Up to 60% Off Good American

The Contour Lace-Up Bodysuit

We're pairing this with a leather skirt for our next GNO. 

BUY IT: $179 $71 at Good American

 

E-Comm: Shop Up to 60% Off Good American

Good Legs Crop Raw Seam Jeans

Raw-seam denim is just edgy enough for your everyday wardrobe.

BUY IT: $169 $67 at Good American

 

E-Comm: Shop Up to 60% Off Good American

The One Shoulder Bodysuit

This would feel so right with a maxi skirt at brunch. 

BUY IT: $139 $55 at Good American

 

E-Comm: Shop Up to 60% Off Good American

The Fishnet Crew Bodysuit

This bodysuit has Coachella written all over it.

BUY IT: $149 $59 at Good American

 

E-Comm: Shop Up to 60% Off Good American

The Waxed Mini Skirt

If you ask us, the leather mini is an underrated wardrobe staple.

BUY IT: $139 $70 at Good American

 

E-Comm: Shop Up to 60% Off Good American

Compression Off-the-Shoulder Body

Anything off-the-shoulder is A-OK in our book. 

BUY IT: $129 $51 at Good American

 

E-Comm: Shop Up to 60% Off Good American

Good Legs Crop Cargo Pants

Cargo pants are back, and we're not upset about it. 

BUY IT: $169 $85 at Good American

 

E-Comm: Shop Up to 60% Off Good American

The Shoulderless Pearls Shirt

We're here for this take on the classic denim shirt. 

BUY IT: $189 $75 at Good American

 

E-Comm: Shop Up to 60% Off Good American

The Flight Suit

Pair this flight suit with heels you'll be feelin' like a boss. 

BUY IT: $199 $139 at Good American

 

E-Comm: Shop Up to 60% Off Good American

Goodies Bucket Hat

Haven't you heard? Bucket hats are back, y'all.

BUY IT: $45 $22 at Good American

 

E-Comm: Shop Up to 60% Off Good American

Good Legs Chain Lace-Up Jeans

A lace-up detail is low-key but statement-making. 

BUY IT: $199 $79 at Good American

E-Comm: Shop Up to 60% Off Good American

The Mini Skirt

Can't go wrong with a denim skirt in a classic black. 

BUY IT: $149 $89 at Good American

 

E-Comm: Shop Up to 60% Off Good American

The Slightly Scuba Cami

We can't get enough of this sexy zip-front scuba bodysuit. 

BUY IT: $169 $67 at Good American

 

E-Comm: Shop Up to 60% Off Good American

The Velvet Crop Set

Again, this is ideal for festival season. 

BUY IT: $129 $51 at Good American

 

E-Comm: Shop Up to 60% Off Good American

Good Waist Crop Raw Edge Jeans

No such thing as too many skinny jeans. 

BUY IT: $159 $95 at Good American

 

E-Comm: Shop Up to 60% Off Good American

The Fishnet Jacket

We're here for this upgraded take on a denim jacket. 

BUY IT: $269 $107 at Good American

 

E-Comm: Shop Up to 60% Off Good American

Good Legs (Frayed) Jeans

Black denim is always a good idea. 

BUY IT: $179 $107 at Good American

 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

