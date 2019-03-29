EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Melissa Gorga's 40th Birthday Party With Her Real Housewives Co-Stars

by Corinne Heller | Fri., 29 Mar. 2019 12:20 PM

Ain't no party like a Real Housewives party!

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorgaturned 40 last week. Wearing a magenta sequined Walter Collection jumpsuit, she celebrated her birthday on Thursday at a party with friends and family, including husband Joe Gorga, co-star and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, and fellow cast members Jackie GoldschneiderJennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs, plus Real Housewives of New York's Ramona Singer.

The bash took place at the Tribeca 360° club in New York City and was hosted by Lawrence Scott Events. 

"Melissa was over the top happy at the party and really was enjoying herself," a source told E! News.

The party included gold plates, gold and white balloons, a wall of white roses, and party favors such as flasks decorated with a photo of the reality star that was featured in Paper magazine in 2016. The birthday girl was presented with a cake from Buddy Valastro, the Cake Boss.

"With a nod to iconic model Twiggy, Melissa's eyes were the soul of the room subtly featured in display cases and on the DJ console," another source said. "The intimate space had a sexy adult feel, but also little nostalgic touches that were kid-like with Twix candy spread amongst the room."

"Everyone was dressed to the nines and really brought their A game," the first source told E! News. "It was very spectacular and over the top. By the end of the party, everyone was really just laughing and dancing and having a great time with each other."

Gorga gave a speech at the party.

"Honestly though, if you're in this room you mean something to me," she said, as seen in a video that guest and friend Lindsay Solmer posted on her Instagram Story. "It's my closest friends and family it really is and I really do love all of you so much, you mean the world to me."

Her husband raised a toast for her and said that she looks better at 40 than she did in her 20s, the second source said.

After the bash, most the group made their way to an after party at ACME. Giudice did not attend.

Giudice has been dealing with a personal issue—her husband Joe Giudice, father of her four daughters, is in ICE custody after serving a prison sentence for fraud, and is expected to be deported to his native Italy. He has filed an appeal. Giudice has signaled that the two would split if he is deported. 

At Gorga's party, she "was in pretty good spirits and seems happy," the first source told E! News.

"She and Joe are doing the best they can with his deportation situation," the source continued. "It's really out of their hands now with his appeal, so they're waiting to see."

—Reporting by Jessica Finn

