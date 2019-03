That's hot!

Paris Hilton's newest music video "High Off My Love," featuring Birdman, has been released today by Vevo, and the club track instantly nabbed the top spot on Billboard's Real Time chart.

Wearing a myriad of tight-fitting ensembles including blue satin lingerie and knee-high boots, the socialite wasn't afraid to heat things up for all of her fans. The 34-year-old beauty can be seen in a steamy, dimly lit room as she croons the sexual lyrics, "So you think I'm bad, babe/ And you keep acting like you want me/ I don't need a little boy/ You better turn it up just a little more."

The reality TV pioneer certainly knows how to give people quite a show, and this sizzling video has all the intriguing elements that'll keep eyes glued to the screen: blondes, booty shaking and babes!