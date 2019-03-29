Law & Order: SVU and NBC just made TV history with the season 21 renewal. The series starring and executive produced by Mariska Hargitay is now the longest-running primetime live-action series in TV history.

With the renewal, SVU beats Gunsmoke, which ran for 20 seasons between 1955-1975, and the Law & Order mothership series, which ran from 1990-2010.

Hargitay has been with the show since the beginning as compassionate detective-turned-lieutenant Olivia Benson. Of course she'll be back for the landmark season.

"I'm deeply proud to be a part of this groundbreaking show, and humbled to make television history today," Hargitay said in a statement. "The longevity and continued success of SVU is a testament not only to the show's powerful storytelling and ability to connect with viewers, but to its necessity. We have told important stories for 20 years, and we will continue to tell them."