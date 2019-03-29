In the words of Demi Lovato, "change is made [by] raising your voice, speaking your truth and spreading love and compassion, not hate."

The star did just that when she called out a new report from The Inquisitr, bearing the headline, "Demi Lovato Appears To Have A Fuller Figure After Working Up A Sweat In LA."

The candid star took to social media to speak out against the report, writing on Instagram, "I AM MORE THAN MY WEIGHT." However, the 26-year-old songstress clarified that she was more angered by the fact that headlines like this one still exist.

"Unlike the past, I'm not triggered, I'm not upset that someone wrote a headline about my 'fuller figure.' I'm angry that people think it's okay to write headlines about people's body shapes. Especially a woman who has been so open about being in recovery from an eating disorder," she explained on her Instagram Story. "I'm not upset for myself but for anyone easily influenced by the diet culture."